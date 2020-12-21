Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 13:35

New post-primary school to be established in Ballincollig

New post-primary school to be established in Ballincollig

Education Minister Norma Foley has announced that a new post-primary school will be established in Ballincollig by September 2021.

A new post-primary school will be established in Ballincollig to meet the growing demand for school places by September 2021.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has accepted the recommendations of the New Schools Establishment Group (NSEG) and announced the patronage of four new post-primary schools to be established nationwide in 2021. The four proposed new locations are Ballincollig, Gorey, Dunshaughlin and Booterstown, Blackrock and Dun Laoghaire.

The proposed new post-primary school in Ballincollig will come under the patronage of Le Chéile Schools Trust. It was initially designed to cater for up to 600 pupils, however on consideration of emerging demand it has been determined that the size of the school should be increased to have the potential to cater for 1,000 pupils.

Read More

'We were blown away': Roy Keane makes pupils' day with surprise visit to Cork school 

Today’s announcement forms an essential part of plans to ensure that sufficient new school places are available to cater for the growing numbers of pupils at post-primary level over the coming years.

The Minister for Education is pleased the proposed schools will meet an identified demographic need. 

“Parental preference is a key factor in deciding the patronage of new schools and I’m delighted that despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation, engagement levels from parents for this patronage process is generally in line with engagement levels in previous patronage processes.

“The views of parents as expressed through the process are reflected in the decisions I have made on the patronage of these four new schools. The four new post-primary schools to be established in 2021 will provide significant additional places in the areas they will serve and between them will have capacity to cater for more than 2,700 post-primary students when fully developed,” the Minister added.

More in this section

Hands holding glasses with beer on a table in London Recovery taskforce for hospitality needed as those in the sector 'desperately seek clarity' on looming Covid-19 restrictions
Gardaí trawling social media to establish organisers of Little Island weekend gathering of approximately 800 people Gardaí trawling social media to establish organisers of Little Island weekend gathering of approximately 800 people
cork educationcork schools
Crash on Cork's N40 causes traffic restrictions

Crash on Cork's N40 causes traffic restrictions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad