New post-primary school to be established in Ballincollig

A new post-primary school will be established in Ballincollig to meet the growing demand for school places by September 2021.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has accepted the recommendations of the New Schools Establishment Group (NSEG) and announced the patronage of four new post-primary schools to be established nationwide in 2021. The four proposed new locations are Ballincollig, Gorey, Dunshaughlin and Booterstown, Blackrock and Dun Laoghaire.

The proposed new post-primary school in Ballincollig will come under the patronage of Le Chéile Schools Trust. It was initially designed to cater for up to 600 pupils, however on consideration of emerging demand it has been determined that the size of the school should be increased to have the potential to cater for 1,000 pupils.

Today’s announcement forms an essential part of plans to ensure that sufficient new school places are available to cater for the growing numbers of pupils at post-primary level over the coming years.

The Minister for Education is pleased the proposed schools will meet an identified demographic need.

“Parental preference is a key factor in deciding the patronage of new schools and I’m delighted that despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation, engagement levels from parents for this patronage process is generally in line with engagement levels in previous patronage processes.

“The views of parents as expressed through the process are reflected in the decisions I have made on the patronage of these four new schools. The four new post-primary schools to be established in 2021 will provide significant additional places in the areas they will serve and between them will have capacity to cater for more than 2,700 post-primary students when fully developed,” the Minister added.