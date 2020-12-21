Crash on Cork's N40 causes traffic restrictions

EMERGENCY services are dealing with a road traffic collision westbound on the South Ring Road this morning.

Two fire crews from Cork city attended. No serious injuries have been reported.

Cork City Fire Brigade tweeted: "Crews are currently in attendance at a Road Traffic Collision on the South Link Road Togher exit westbound.

"Warning sign Traffic restrictions are in place so please approach with caution."

Elsewhere in the city, there are delays in the city centre at some points.

AA Roadwatch said this morning: "It’s still busy in the city centre, especially approaching Christy Ring Bridge on Leitrim St and the Mulgrave Rd.

"It’s slow too from the South City Link Rd onto Albert St.

"The N71 has a northbound queue for the Bandon Rd R/A."