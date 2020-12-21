Gardaí trawling social media to establish organisers of Little Island weekend gathering of approximately 800 people

GARDAÍ are trawling social media to establish who organised a “car meet” in Little Island on Saturday night.

Gardaí responding to reports about a large gathering in the Eastgate area found between 700 and 800 people gathering in the area, with more than 250 vehicles.

One person was charged after being arrested for drunkenness offences, and bailed to appear in court at a later date. One car was seized under section 41 Road Traffic Act.

A garda spokesman said that an investigation into the event is continuing, with the focus being on establishing who organised the event.

Organising a gathering is an offence under Covid-19 public health regulations and guidelines.

A garda spokesman said: “There was very little evidence of social distancing, wearing of face coverings or general compliance with public health guidelines.

"Ages of participants included older males in their 30s/40s, some accompanied by young children, but mainly males and females in their 20s.

"Participants had travelled from outside the greater Cork area and various parts of Munster.”

He said the crowd dispersed within a short time of being asked to do so by gardaí, and there were no public order incidents.

The spokesman added: “The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.9) Regulations 2020, as amended are currently in place. These regulations continue to make organised events attended by more than 15 persons penal regulations. While this event appears to have been organised on social media, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to investigate any event held in breach of the COVID-19 regulations and advice will be sought from the DPP in each case.”

Gardaí are advising that while travel restrictions have been eased for the Christmas period, people “still have personal social responsibility in attending events, wearing of face coverings and social distancing. These are not penal regulations, but they are public health guidelines which should be followed by all.” The spokesman added: “The virus is still spreading. It is still leading to serious illness and death.”