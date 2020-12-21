Recovery taskforce for hospitality needed as those in the sector 'desperately seek clarity' on looming Covid-19 restrictions

Fairness must be shown to those working in the hospitality sector ahead of any possible tightening of Covid-19 restrictions, according to a Cork Senator.

Fine Gael’s Jerry Buttimer has called on the Government to meet with those in the hospitality sector as they need to know when they’ll be open and closed to be able to plan in advance.

“I am asking that Government meet with representatives of the Vintners, retailers, hoteliers and the Restaurants Association of Ireland to outline its position on curtailing the opening of the hospitality and retail sector.

“There must be fairness shown to those in the hospitality sector as they must plan in advance. Christmas week and the subsequent post-Christmas New Years are not ordinary weeks as supplies and stock must be ordered, staff rosters need to be arranged all well in advance,” Mr Buttimer said.

He said many of those working in the hospitality industry have a “desperate need for clarity” as well as “huge fear” and “concern” over any impending resrictions.

“Government must work to plot a pathway to recovery.

“I’m asking government as a matter of priority to meet with the representative bodies. I support the establishment of a hospitality sector recovery task force.

“I believe this should be put in place similar to the aviation recovery task force. A hospitality industry recovery task force to charter a roadmap to recovery is necessary,” he concluded.