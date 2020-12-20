Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 20:00

Cork volunteers recognised for their contribution with new award

Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, Deputising for the Lord Mayor, with Award winners, Dave Feeney, Lisa Lynch, Derry Falvey and Noel Crowley, also included is Jonathan Doherty, JDS ProValet. Presentation of Cork North West Volunteer Appreciation Awards, sponsored by JDS ProValet, at St. Vincent's H&F Club, Kilmore Road, Cork.

Sarah O’Dwyer

A group of volunteers have been recognised with the first ever Cork North West volunteer appreciation award.

Dave Feeney, Derry Falvey, Lisa Lynch and Noel Crowley have been acknowledged for their work in taking people up and down Carrauntoohil in Kerry.

Organiser, Don O’Sullivan of Impact’Our Community Matters told The Echo the four were very deserving of the award.

"These lads take people up and down Carrauntoohil who set out to raise much needed funds for the chosen charities.

“They never ask for travelling expenses or look for anything in return; they just love getting involved and go about their tasks very quietly and modestly,” he explained.

The awards were presented on Sunday in St Vincent’s Hurling and Football Club on Kilmore Road in Knocknaheeny by Councillor Tony Fitzgerald who was deputising for the Lord Mayor Councillor Joe Kavanagh.

Mr O’Sullivan said the award will be handed out every quarter, and after the first one was handed out on Sunday, the future recipients will be decided by a poll on the Impact'Our Community Matters facebook page.

The award will recognise those who have fundraised for charities or who go above and beyond the call of duty in their local areas.

