All flights into Ireland from UK suspended

The Government has announced a ban on all flights arriving into Ireland from Great Britain with effect from midnight tonight.

It's in response to the identification of a new strain of Covid-19 in the South-East of England.

The Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, the Minister for Transport and the Minister for Health had detailed discussions on Sunday and announced that in the interests of Public Health, people in Britain, regardless of nationality, should not travel to Ireland, by air or by sea.

The ban will remain in place for at least 48 hours and will be reviewed by the Government at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 22 December 2020.

A statement from the Taoiseach's office states: "Ministers have engaged with the UK authorities and the Department of Transport has advised airlines of the ban.

"There will be close coordination with the Northern Ireland authorities as these arrangements are put in place.

"Ferry crossings between Ireland and Great Britain will continue in order to keep essential supply chains moving.

"The Government direction for people not to travel from Great Britain to Ireland does not extend to essential supply chain workers.

"Arrangements are being put in place to facilitate the repatriation of Irish residents on short trips to Great Britain and planning to return in the coming days, as well as international travellers to Ireland who are transiting through Great Britain."