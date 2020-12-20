Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 16:09

Travel restrictions set to be imposed on people travelling from Britain to Ireland

The Irish Government is set to impose travel restrictions on flights and ferries from Britain to Ireland. Pictured is Cork Airport which has suffered a huge drop-off in flights and passenger traffic due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Government is set to impose travel restrictions on flights and ferries from Britain to Ireland.

It is understood the restrictions will come into force later on Sunday and last for 48 hours.

The Government is to make a formal announcement on the latest measures in the next few hours.

The restrictions are to be reviewed during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

It follows the decision of a number of European countries to imposed bans on flights from the UK over fears the new more-transmissible variant of coronavirus in England could spread.

