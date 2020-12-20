Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 09:00

Man found in possession of a knuckleduster in Cork released on bail despite garda objections

Other than for the court appearance the man must stay out of Cork as a condition of his bail.

Liam Heylin

A 24-year-old Dublin man was found in possession of a knuckleduster but he was released on bail despite garda objections.

Sean Byrne of 66 Poddle Close, Crumlin, Dublin, was arrested in Cork on Friday and charged with possessing an implement capable of causing injury.

Donal Daly solicitor said Byrne, 24, was not looking for any trouble and was not waving the item around. He said he was found during a drugs search. And he added that no drugs were found on him.

“There was no question of him beating anyone,” Mr Daly said.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted him bail to appear in Cork District Court again on January 7. 

Other than for the court appearance Byrne must stay out of Cork as a condition of his bail.

