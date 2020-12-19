Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 17:41

Latest Covid-19 figures give 'strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern', says CMO

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Amy Nolan

The Department of Health has confirmed that 527 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland as of midnight last night.

Five additional Covid-19 related deaths have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

Commenting, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health expressed concerns about the latest data. 

"The figures we are seeing across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern. 

"As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly," he said. 

"Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd.” 

"Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today," Dr Holohan continued.

Of the confirmed new cases there are, 191 in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford, 27 in Kilkenny, and the remaining 179 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

271 are men and 255 are women, with 65% under the age of 45.

As of 2pm today, 207 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 

There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

So far, there have been 2,154 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

