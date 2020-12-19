Gardaí detect Covid-19 breaches in licensed premises in Cork and across the country

Over the past 24 hours, Gardaí have detected a number of breaches in licensed premises across the country under their ongoing Operation Navigation.

While Gardaí say the "vast majority" of premises are continuing to comply with the Covid-19 regulations, some are flouting the laws.

In a statement issued today, Gardaí said a number of breaches of Covid-19 regulations by licensed premises in counties Cork, Limerick, Carlow, Meath and elsewhere have been identified since yesterday.

Gardaí said these breaches included so-called ‘wet’ pubs opening for clandestine business and gastro pubs failing with inadequate social distancing practices and no face masks being worn by staff.

In one instance, a search was carried out in a suspected shebeen and Gardaí found 30 people socialising with "no face coverings, no social distancing, consuming intoxicating liquor".

The statement continued that in all cases where breaches of public health regulations have been identified the Gardaí will submit files to the director of public prosecutions seeking advice as to how to proceed.

Gardaí took the opportunity to ask people to take responsibility for their own actions, in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"An Garda Síochána wants to remind every person of their social and personal responsibility not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society, the virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death.

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives," they said.