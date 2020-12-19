Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 13:35

Pics: Christmas magic brought to Cork with spectacular projections on well known castle

Belvelly Castle lit up on Friday night. Picture credit: Jonathan Lee

Amy Nolan

Some much-needed cheer has been brought to Cork this Christmas thanks to a series of spectacular festive images which have been projected onto Belvelly Castle.

The castle, well-known for its location on the road connecting Fota Island to Great Island, has been lit up by castle keeper Jonathan Lee with a series of projections this month.

The latest is a Santa Claus image, projected on the castle from 5pm to 9pm nightly.

Estimates vary as to when Belvelly was built by the Anglo-Norman Hodnett family, to guard the entrance to Great Island, but it is known to be more than 600 years old.

It is currently owned by Garry and Anne Wilson.

