Pics: Christmas magic brought to Cork with spectacular projections on well known castle

Some much-needed cheer has been brought to Cork this Christmas thanks to a series of spectacular festive images which have been projected onto Belvelly Castle.
The castle, well-known for its location on the road connecting Fota Island to Great Island, has been lit up by castle keeper Jonathan Lee with a series of projections this month.
The latest is a Santa Claus image, projected on the castle from 5pm to 9pm nightly.
Estimates vary as to when Belvelly was built by the Anglo-Norman Hodnett family, to guard the entrance to Great Island, but it is known to be more than 600 years old.
It is currently owned by Garry and Anne Wilson.
Christmas Belvelly Castle 🎅🏻 what a great way to finish 2020 @WilsonWilkie @jonathanlee0312 @WeatherRTE @RTEOne @rtenews @CNN @BBCWorld @irishexaminer #irish #ireland #cobh #cork #Christmas pic.twitter.com/MPPaIVeqn0— Kieron O'Connor (@KieronOC) December 18, 2020
Well done @jonathanlee0312 at Belvelly Castle pic.twitter.com/QubCQvWTfP— Wilkie wilson (@WilsonWilkie) December 12, 2020
Christmas Belvelly Castle 🎄 #irish #Christmas #StormHour #ThePhotoHour #Castle pic.twitter.com/xXWgBeEOXW— Kieron O'Connor (@KieronOC) December 5, 2020
A lot of cars 👍🎄 Christmas lights 🎄 Belvelly Castle , Cobh . Cork . Ireland #Christmas #irish #Ireland #cork #cobh pic.twitter.com/CeWDdj1BYg— Kieron O'Connor (@KieronOC) December 13, 2020
Belvelly Castle brings on the festive Christmas vibes @PortofCork @VisitCobh @CobhTourism pic.twitter.com/vDRnnIjQ3K— Eshna (@eshna_gogia) December 13, 2020