Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 12:54

Female pedestrian taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Cork city

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Cork city which occurred shortly before 12pm today. 

The incident, which happened on Grattan Street, involved a car and a pedestrian. 

The pedestrian, whose age is unconfirmed at this time, was taken to Cork University Hospital following the incident. 

In a statement, Gardaí described her injuries as "non-life-threatening" and stated that "no other injuries were reported".

The road was closed briefly but has since reopened fully.

