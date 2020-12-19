Female pedestrian taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Cork city

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Cork city which occurred shortly before 12pm today.

The incident, which happened on Grattan Street, involved a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, whose age is unconfirmed at this time, was taken to Cork University Hospital following the incident.

In a statement, Gardaí described her injuries as "non-life-threatening" and stated that "no other injuries were reported".

The road was closed briefly but has since reopened fully.