Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 11:58

Renowned explorer and filmmaker who lived in West Cork dies at the age of 80

Renowned explorer, author and filmmaker, Tim Severin, has passed away at the age of 80.

Amy Nolan

Renowned explorer, author and filmmaker, Tim Severin, has passed away at the age of 80.

Born in India and educated in England, Severin had been living in West Cork for several years. 

During his lifetime, he achieved global fame for retracing famous voyages from a slew of historical figures such as Sinbad the Sailor, Jason and the Argonauts, Ulysses, Genghis Khan and Robinson Crusoe.

In 1976-1977 he made international headlines after successfully completing the epic Brendan Voyage - a 7,200km Atlantic crossing from Cuas an Bhodaigh, Brandon Creek, in Kerry to Newfoundland in Canada.

The journey was undertaken in a 36-foot currach, which had been built by hand using traditional materials and methods.

Severin later went on to recount the details of his remarkable voyage in The Brendan Voyage, a book which became an international bestseller.

As well as numerous works of non-fiction, Severin was also an established author of historical fiction and was a regular contributor to the National Geographic magazine.

He passed away peacefully yesterday at his home in Timoleague.

He is survived by his wife Dee, daughter Ida, son-in-law James Ashworth and grandchildren George and Guy.

