Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 12:16

Cork court: Allegations man snatched daughter (3) from mother's car and threatened to blow up house 

The allegations were outlined at an in camera hearing of a domestic case at Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

A three-year-old girl was snatched out of her mother’s car by her father and driven away in another car.

He later threatened to blow up the house belonging to the child’s mother.

It was alleged that the mother was driving the child from pre-school in Cork when the dad arrived, drove against a one-way system, blocked the car and then approached.

It is further alleged that he reached in through an open window, took out the keys from the ignition and threw them away.

He then took his daughter and put her into his car.

As the mother of the child was phoning gardaí he took her phone out of her hand and snapped it in half.

Sgt. John Kelleher said the mother was driving towards the local garda station when he approached again and returned the child to her mother.

It is alleged that he told her that the protection order meant nothing to him and that he would blow up her house and kill her.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until January.

cork courtcork garda
