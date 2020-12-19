Cork Bus Éireann staff honoured for 'heroic actions' following serious accident

A number of Bus Éireann’s employees from Cork have been honoured for their heroic actions at Bus Éireann's GEM (‘Go the Extra Mile’) Awards.

Awards were issued in several different categories including 'Collaboration & Respect', 'Team of the Year', 'Depot of the Year' and 'Hero of the Year'.

Three members of the team at the Ballincollig Accident Emergency Response in Cork - Gary McGlinn, AVL Control Supervisor; Stephen Barrett, AVL Control Supervisor, and William O’Callaghan, Service Supervisor - received the ‘Hero of the Year 2020’ award.

Following a serious accident involving a Bus Éireann bus and driver, these three Cork colleagues went above and beyond, assisting the casualties and their families throughout the night after their shifts had ended.

"The Cork AVL team always work well together, but the heroic actions of the team on that particularly challenging night was exceptional," Bus Éireann stated.

Sales Executive, Fiona Connolly, and Acting Service Supervisor, James Casey, also received the ‘Hero of the Year 2020’ award for organising the delivery of seven busloads of community food donations to Cork Penny Dinners.

Bus Éireann Driver Joseph Lawton from Cork City is presented with the ‘Customer First Award 2020’ by Allen Parker, Chief Customer Officer at Bus Éireann.

Gerard Coakley, a craftworker at the Capwell depot, received the ‘Safety Award 2020’ for his meticulous attention to detail in the upkeep of all tachographs in the depot, whilst driver Joseph Lawton from Cork city was awarded the ‘Customer First Award 2020’ for consistently going the extra mile to attend to customers.

Congratulating the winners, Stephen Kent, CEO of Bus Éireann lauded "the commitment and resilience" demonstrated by Bus Éireann employees during an immensely challenging year.

"A special thank you to our frontline staff for their hard work and the sacrifice they continue to make for us all to keep our essential service on the road and keep Ireland moving.

"Bus Éireann operates in every corner of the country in roles as diverse as bus drivers, schools transport, engineering, maintenance, administration, network development and sales and marketing.

"Our fantastic team of over 2,700 people help our customers from all across the country to make over 89 million journeys every year.

"The GEM awards provide the perfect opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the continued dedication and exceptional performance of our staff who consistently ‘go the extra mile’ for our customers and for their colleagues," he continued.