Tributes are paid to long-serving Cork school principal as she gets ready to retire

THE Lord Mayor of Cork Joe Kavanagh has paid tribute to Scoil Mhuire agus Eoin principal, Regina O’Sullivan who will retire from the school on Tuesday following 38 years of dedicated service at the Mayfield national school.

The Lord Mayor said Ms O’Sullivan was well-known and well-liked, and would be missed by everyone.

“Regina is very well known and liked in the local community of Mayfield and so many families have had the pleasure of interacting so positively with Regina over the years.

“Regina was a wonderful principal and any time I had the pleasure of meeting her at the school you could always sense the passion and love she had for the school, the staff, and especially each and every one of the students. I would like to wish Regina a very happy, healthy and well-deserved retirement and of course she will be sadly missed by everyone.”

The pupils and teachers held a socially distanced celebratory day on Friday for Ms O’Sullivan ahead of her departure.

Catherine O’Connor who is a resource teacher in the school revealed she will be a huge loss.

“She will be a massive loss to the school and to the community. She was brilliant with fellow teachers, parents, and the pupils down through the years. She was also so very broad-minded and understanding.

Principal Regina O'Sullivan is retiring- she started at the school in 1982 and has been Principal since 2001. 4th class pupils clap and cheer for her.

“The parents really liked and trusted her. She was a great listener. She was great in the local community. Being a Deis school, we have had lots of initiatives over the years. She has driven on and supported so many projects,” said Ms O’Connor.

The long-serving principal initially came to the school as a substitute teacher in 1982. She however ended up staying for 38 years.

“She was always available. She always operated an open door policy which was gratefully appreciated by everyone. Her presence will be sorely missed in the staff room,” she added.

The next principal of Scoil Mhuire agus Eoin NS will be current vice-principal Maria McDonagh.

Ms O’Connor said the school will be in good hands.

“Maria is a past pupil of the school. We are all delighted. She has the same ethos as Regina. The school is in good hands and she will do a great job.”