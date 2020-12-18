Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 20:22

Girl (17) stabbed multiple times in Cork town

A 17-year-old girl has been stabbed multiple times in an incident in Youghal.

The teenage girl was rushed to Cork University Hospital, where her injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating incident which occurred this evening. 

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that took place at approximately 5.20pm this evening, on Friday, December 18, in the Dysart area of Youghal in County Cork.

“A female youth was taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be serious. Enquiries are ongoing.”

