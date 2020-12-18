Tributes to paid to former lady mayoress of Cork after her passing

COUNCILLOR Ken O’Flynn has paid tribute to Bina Falvey, the beloved late wife of former Councillor and Lord Mayor Tim Falvey who passed away on Friday, December 18th.

The Independent Councillor revealed that Cork has lost a true character in Ms Falvey.

“She was a great character. She would make the stars laugh. She was always quick with a song. She was a great entertainer. She was a great charity worker. She did untold things for people throughout the city. She was a great character and she was great with people. She leaves behind a strong legacy” said Cllr O’Flynn.

The former Lady Mayoress was renowned for her great charity work with many different organisations, revealed Cllr O’Flynn.

“She was a great charity worker. She was very proactive with St Vincent de Paul. She also would have gone into homes where there were problems and would have sorted out their problems for them. She was so generous. She would have done it all under the radar. They would have often opened up their home to people who had no roof over their heads.”

The late Ms Falvey was often referred to as ‘Aunty Bina’ by children who were thrilled to see her arrive at their homes with the latest toy or clothes, recalled Cllr O’Flynn.

“Bina was like a social worker for people at a time when there were none on the ground. She was commonly referred to as Aunty Bina. She would arrive at people's houses with a new toy or a piece of clothing. She continued that work up to a good age. She had great charm and energy. Her silent work in charity and kindness to strangers is unfathomable.

“Cork has truly lost one of its champions today. Heaven is all the richer,” he added.

Her son, well-known adventurer and author Pat Falvey paid his own tribute in an emotional Facebook post.

"Our mother Bina Falvey passed away peacefully at 9am today surrounded by all her family, as she had wanted it to be.

"We are so grateful for having that privilege in these difficult times. It was her wish for us all to be together as a family.

"The last few days have been a humbling experience. We got time to honour her life together, as we laughed, cried, joked, told stories and reminisced about her life, together, as a family. She is now at home with her mother, Mary B, in heaven and both are now looking down on us. She is in our thoughts forever.

"The family would like to pay special thanks to all those that helped make our mother's passing peaceful."