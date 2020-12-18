Renewed calls to fix collapsed weir at Ballincollig Regional Park 

THERE have been renewed calls to repair a collapsed weir at Ballincollig Regional Park, which has been labelled "unsightly and dangerous".

The historic weir collapsed in late 2014 having being built in the 1790s to divert water to the local Gunpowder mills.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan said repairing the weir must be a priority for Cork City Council.

"This collapsed weir has been an issue for some time now and action has still not been taken.

"It's unsightly and dangerous and without the weir, no water flows into the park's canals," he said.

Deputy Moynihan recently met with officials at City Hall and raised this issue once again.

"Currently, the repairs are buried in the Council's 'Green and Blue' strategy for parks and waterways with no indication when they might take place," he said.

"I am calling for the Council to prioritise this issue as a key component of its strategy for parks and waterways and advance repairs.

"We have seen how shovel-ready projects have been able to access national funding and similar funds could be an option for our weir if the project is prioritised and ready in time to apply.

"Such funding could help to discharge a significant portion of the costs of the project,” he continued.

Meanwhile, local councillor Derry Canty who has continually raised the issue, said repair costs are now in excess of €1 million.

Mr Canty said that he and other councillors recently spoke with the Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Patrick O’Donovan about the collapsed weir.

"We were looking to know were there grants available from some department.

"We’ve now left it with the Minister, Patrick O’Donovan, to look at," he said.

In a statement, Cork City Council said:

"The breach in the weir occurred in December 2014, Cork City Council only assuming responsibility for the Regional Park including the weir last year.

"A number of reports were carried out previously by Cork County Council into possible repairs.

"The City Council is reviewing all options in relation to the matter, including funding, as repairs are estimated to cost a substantial amount estimated to be up to € 1m including remedial works to the canal management system."