Increase in Covid-19 cases reported in some local areas in Cork

The volume of Covid-19 cases being reported has increased in some local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork, according to new data showing the 14-day case numbers and incidence rates of the virus.

The weekly figures, available from the Covid-19 Data Hub, showcase information at a LEA level across Ireland from December 1 to December 14.

It shows that the 14-day volume of confirmed cases reported has increased in some LEAs in Cork when compared with last week when data was reported for the period from November 24 to December 7.

That data had showed a significant drop in cases on the week previous.

The latest figures show that in the Cork City North East LEA, the number of cases reported in the 14 days up to December 14 dropped on the previous week, from 20 cases to 12 while the incidence rate per 100,000 population also decreased from 47.4 to 28.5.

The Cork City South East LEA also saw a drop in cases by 3 from 12 cases to 9 while the 14-day incidence rate went from 28 to 21.

In the Cork City North West LEA, an increase in cases was recorded from 5 cases to 18 cases and the incidence rate went from 12.4 to 44.8.

Cork City South West LEA reported 11 cases, a significant decrease on the 28 cases last week, with the incidence rate decreasing from 59.5 to 23.4.

The number of cases reported in the Cork South Central LEA also dropped, from 46 cases last week to just 12 this week and the rate decreased from 119 to 31.

Some commuter towns saw rates increase.

The Mallow LEA remained the same as last week and reported less than 5 cases with the incidence rate per 100,000 people also remaining at less than 5.

The Fermoy LEA saw cases increase from less than 5 cases last week to 12 cases and the incidence rate jumped from less than 5 to 33.

Cobh LEA cases increased from 9 cases to 12 and the rate went from 26.4 to 35.2, while Carrigaline LEA cases increased by one from 7 to 8 cases with the 14-day incidence rate decreasing from 19.9 to 22.8.

Midleton LEA saw an increase in the incidence rate from 13.2 to 22 with cases increased from 6 to 10.

However, in the Bandon/Kinsale LEA, the cases decreased slightly from 11 to 8 and the incidence rate went from 29.5 to 21.5.

The Bantry/West Cork LEA still has less than 5 cases recorded with a 14-day incidence rate of less than 5 also.

In Skibbereen/West Cork LEA, cases decreased from 7 last week to less than 5 this week and the incidence rate decreased from 23.1 to less than 5.

Kanturk saw cases decline from 5 to less than 5 this week with the incidence rate dropping from 20.1 to less than 5 while Macroom recorded 16 cases and a decrease in the incidence rate from 73.3 to 43.4.