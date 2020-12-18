Fresh advice following identification of number of cases of avian influenza 

The Government has issued fresh advice to flock keepers and the public around avian influenza following the identification of a number of cases of the virus, including in Cork.

This morning, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announced that Minister Charlie McConalogue T.D. has made regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 requiring flock keepers to confine all poultry and captive birds in their possession or under their control in a secure building to which wild birds, or other animals do not have access and to apply particular bio-security measures. The Regulations come into force on 21st December.

The Department had previously introduced regulations on 1st December making it mandatory for all keepers of poultry and captive birds to adopt enhanced biosecurity measures and a ban on arranging bird gatherings.

The new measures follow the identification of 10 cases of avian influenza in wild birds around the country, including in Cork, and an outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 in a small turkey flock in Co Wicklow.

The Department said these findings highlight the increasing risk to all poultry flocks and captive birds and by extension the poultry industry.

It said that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N8 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections with this virus have been reported worldwide and, therefore, the risk to humans is very low.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report sick of dead wild birds to the Regional Veterinary Office or contact the DAFM disease hotline on 1850 200 456.

An early warning system is in place with Birdwatch Ireland, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Association of Regional Game Councils with regard to surveillance for signs of disease in wild birds.

Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.