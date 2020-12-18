Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 08:43

Cork morning update: Slow start for traffic with spot flooding in places

Cork morning update: Slow start for traffic with spot flooding in places

Motorists need to exercise care when driving in the city centre this morning, with reports of spot flooding in numerous areas. 

Motorists need to exercise care when driving in the city centre this morning, with reports of spot flooding in numerous areas. 

There is flooding affecting a number of routes across the city including Morrisons Quay, Sullivans Quay and Wandesford Quay, according to AA Roadwatch.

There have also been reports of flooding near Wellington Bridge and on Dyke Parade. 

Traffic-wise, it is eaviest on the Wilton Rd approaching Dennehys Cross from Victoria Cross and also from the Wilton roundabout. 

Some city centre routes are quite busy according to AA Roadwatch, including Leitrim St, Patrick St and South Mall.

Traffic is very heavy on approach to Lake View roundabout from the Ballinacurra Rd direction.

It is also busy on the N28 heading south from Carr's Hill towards the Shannonpark roundabout.

Traffic is slow inbound on the N71 approaching the Bandon Rd R/A.

The usual queue is building on the M8 southbound approaching the Dunkettle Interchange.

Delays are easing on the N25 westbound heading into Castlemartyr.

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Dr Tony Holohan has warned that Ireland’s Covid-19 numbers are moving in the wrong direction, as daily cases rise ove Covid-19 latest: 484 new cases and three additional deaths confirmed
Student development in Cork city challenged by association representing local residents Student development in Cork city challenged by association representing local residents
cork transportcork city centre
Popular Cork store set to open for overnight shopping today

Popular Cork store set to open for overnight shopping today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad