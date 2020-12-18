Popular Cork store set to open for overnight shopping today

Penneys has announced it will open in Wilton Shopping Centre from 8.30am on Friday, December 18 and stay open until closing time on December 19.

With eight shopping days to go until Christmas, the additional opening hours are to help reduce queues and give customers more time to shop safely.

The store has dedicated employees and extra security staff to manage queues and has assured it will continue to closely follow all government advice under current health and safety measures.

Since Penneys started reopening its stores in May this year, a strict social distancing protocol, limits on the number of customers allowed in store and requiring the use of face coverings in queues and in store has been put in place.

Penneys will be updating customers via Twitter from 8pm on tomorrow to 8am on Saturday, with hourly queue waiting time updates at stores operating overnight shopping to help keep customers informed on queue times and allow them to make a decision to visit the store during quieter periods.

Director of Sales for Penneys, Olivia Kelly, said that the safety of employees and customers remains of highest priority.

“The ability to stay open through the night has meant more shoppers can shop safely with us over the festive season.

“We would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation on our social distancing policy and remind them to be considerate of our safety measures, and of others, both while queuing outside and in store,” she said.