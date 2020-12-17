Cork Life Centre enjoy positive meeting in Leinster House

CORK Life Centre Director Don O’Leary was very pleased following his meeting with the education committee in Leinster House on Thursday, December 17.

Mr O’Leary was joined by two of his students Rhys Wootten and Caoimhe Cotter, who told the committee about the difference Cork Life Centre has made to their lives.

The director of Cork Life Centre which caters for children between the ages of 12-18 was thrilled with the successful meeting.

“It was a fantastic meeting from our viewpoint. We were able to get across what alternative education is. The reality is for 10% of young people, formal education doesn’t work. Everyone on the committee was in support of the Cork Life Centre and alternative education as a whole,” he said.

Mr O’Leary revealed the education committee will now write a letter to the Minister for Education which reinforces the great work Cork Life Centre is doing for students in Cork.

“They were very supportive of our plans for the future and the service we provide to second-level students. Hopefully, they will now support us in a sustainable manner in the future. The committee will now send on a letter to the Minister for Education asking that we will be properly funded going forward and that recognition is given to the centre.”

The Cork Life Centre Director will maintain a close eye on proceedings in the coming weeks as he aims to ensure they secure formal recognition and sustainable funding for the educational service.

“We will see what the official response to the letter is. We will be closely monitoring the situation and we will be following this up in due course. It is a great and vital resource for Cork. Alternative education needs to be there for anyone who needs it. My take from today’s meeting is that there is definitely a willingness to explore alternative education. It was a very successful day,” he added.

Mr O’Leary revealed his pride in his two students who spoke in Leinster House about the benefits of Cork Life Centre.

“Rhys and Caoimhe were excellent. They were very open and honest. There were lots of questions asked and they struck a chord with the committee. They spoke from the heart. Their stories pulled on the heartstrings of the committee. I was very proud of them.”