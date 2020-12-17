Micheál Martin 'limiting contacts' after Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19 

Taosieach Micheal Martin has been tested for Covid-19 following contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has contracted the virus.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said: "Following news of the positive test of President Macron, the Taoiseach has been limiting his contacts as a precaution.

"He has been retested and will have the results on this later today."

Mr Martin attended a meeting with the French President at the European Council in Brussels last week.

Mr Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 today after a week of meeting numerous European leaders.

Mr Macron took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared" and will self-isolate for seven days, the presidency said in a brief statement.

It did not detail what symptoms Mr Macron experienced or any treatment he might be receiving.

Mr Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week when he had a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

It is not immediately clear what contact tracing efforts were in progress.

EU leaders met in person on December 10-11, for the first time since October.

The media was generally kept away from the summit venue in Brussels but TV images showed the leaders wearing masks, generally keeping good distancing - preferring elbow bumps to the usual handshakes, kisses and hugs - and occasionally using handgel dispensers in the room.

"During the European Council of Thursday 10 and Friday December 11, all sanitary measures were observed and we have not been informed of any other participant or staff present during the summit who tested positive," an EU official said.

Mr Macron had lunch on Wednesday with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa.