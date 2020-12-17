Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 12:55

Cork transport: Bus Éireann provides Christmas and New Year service update

Bus Éireann has announced details regarding services over Christmas as well as important travel advice. Photo: Johnny Bambury

Amy Nolan

Bus Éireann has announced details regarding services over Christmas as well as important travel advice. 

In general, final departures will be from 9pm on Christmas Eve, however, Bus Éireann has stated that intercity Expressway customers should check their specific schedule online. 

There will be no services on Christmas Day, and they resume on December 26 at 9am with a Sunday service. 

A Sunday service will operate on December 27 and 28, with a weekday service resuming on December 29.

Normal weekday services will run on December 31 and a Sunday service on January 1.

Bus Éireann Chief Customer Officer, Allen Parker, said demand has been difficult to gauge this year.

"Demand is somewhat unpredictable this year and all our services are restricted to 50% capacity. 

"We encourage people to plan their travel, to consider travelling as early as possible and at off-peak times, and to use seat reservation where that is available. 

"We would like to thank customers for their cooperation and understanding, and our staff for all their efforts as they work throughout the holiday period. 

"It has been a very challenging year, we want everyone to travel safely and look forward to a healthy and safe 2021," he continued.

Bus Éireann has reminded the public that no one with any Covid-19 symptoms or anyone travelling to a Covid test centre for a test or awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test, should take public transport.

For further travel information visit buseireann.ie and expressway.ie.

The @buseireann and @expresswayIRE Twitter feeds also post real-time updates should coaches be full to capacity.

