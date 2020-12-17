Kilmeen National School stage novel school concert

KILMEEN National School in Clonakilty didn't let a pandemic dampen their Christmas spirit as the primary school found a novel way around their inability to stage this year's annual school concert.

The school which has a long tradition of staging their Christmas play in Rossmore Theatre set about creating their very own film set in the school hall with the production being recorded by principal Kenneth McCarthy.

Since September staff in Kilmeen have been busy scripting plays for their classes with rehearsals taking place since October while adhering to all Covid guidelines and social distancing. Over the past number of weeks, classes were individually recorded in front of a green screen and borrowed equipment in a bid to deliver the Christmas concert in a new and fun way. The end result is 90 minutes of fun, dance, song, and sketches which can be enjoyed by the families who will each be presented with a digital copy.

Kilmeen NS Principal Mr McCarthy was thrilled with the school play. "We are delighted that we made the decision to go ahead with the school concert in a new way this year. It is the highlight of our school calendar. It is always a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to perform. It was a baptism of fire as we had to learn how to film and edit everything and how to use a green screen.

“I know that the pupils loved doing it and that their families will enjoy watching it. It will be something that the children will remember for years to come. We hope to be back on stage in Rossmore Theatre again next year where all the children can be on stage together and their families can applaud them in real-time,” he added.