Irish Water repairing a break in a water main on Pope's Quay

IRISH Water working in partnership with Cork City Council is currently working to repair a break in a trunk water main on Pope's Quay, close to Shandon pedestrian Bridge in Cork city centre.

The road is currently closed at Mulgrave road, however, water has been diverted so customers have supply. Repair crews will endeavour to complete works as soon as possible.

Irish Water is working at this time, with their local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.