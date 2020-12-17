Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 10:19

Almost €50,000 of suspected cannabis seized in Cork

Gardaí arrested a man and seized nearly €50,000 of suspected cannabis in Cork City yesterday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, uniformed and detective gardaí from the Mayfield District executed a search warrant at a house in the Riverstown area of Glanmire.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered 22 suspected cannabis plants, at various stages of growth, worth approximately €16,000.

Gardaí also seized €32,800 of suspected cannabis herb.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

