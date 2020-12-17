Bail denied to man who purchased hatchet in Cork city chop 

GARDAÍ objected to bail being granted to a man who bought a hatchet in a Cork City shop moments after being chased down the street by a man waving a machete as people did their Christmas shopping.

The man who bought the hatchet said he got it to chop timber for his nan.

Detective Garda Anne O’Sullivan arrested Shane Purcell from St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, and charged him with being in possession of a hatchet without having a lawful purpose for it.

Purcell appeared before Cork District Court where the prosecution objected to bail being granted to him because of alleged evidence of him being involved in a growing feud.

Det Garda O’Sullivan said that at 3.15 pm on Tuesday, December 15, the accused was seen running down North Main St, Cork, being chased by a man carrying a machete.

“It is further alleged that he [Purcell] then armed himself with a hatchet in Scott’s Tools on North Main St,” Det Garda O’Sullivan said.

The detective said that she and her colleague, Detective Garda Brian Barron, were walking past Scott’s Tools at the very moment that Purcell walked out with the hatchet.

“By his own admission he is in an ongoing feud with others. It is escalating where weapons are being brandished in broad daylight,” Det Garda O’Sullivan said.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said Purcell, who is in his 20s, was faced by another man with a machete and when he bought a hatchet he never took it out of the bag from the shop.

When he gave evidence in the bail application, the young man said he was always planning that day to buy the hatchet.

He said that when he had done so he walked out of the shop in the direction of home rather than in the direction in which the masked man with the machete had run.

He denied telling gardaí he was involved in a feud. Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until December 22.

