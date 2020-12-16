Man (70s) killed in road crash in county Cork

GARDAÍ are currently at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the R612 at Aghamarta in Crosshaven Co.Cork at approximately 4.20pm this afternoon.

The driver and only occupant of the car involved, a man in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and local diversions remain in place. A technical examination is now underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda Station on 21 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.