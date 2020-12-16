Cork groups to receive €276,000 boost for lifeline services 

Cork community and voluntary groups will receive €276,000 in funding from the money raised during RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

1.4 million people tuned in to RTÉ Does Comic Relief on in June where donations peaked between 10 pm and 11 pm, with almost €11,000 coming in per minute during this time.

The money raised from the show aims to support lifeline services which may be under pressure as a result of Covid-19.

The funds will be distributed through The Community Foundation for Ireland which has provided over €60 million to communities over the past two decades.

In total, services across Cork will receive 52 grants.

A range of projects will be supported by the money, such as mental health services, The Mercy University Hospital Foundation, Good Shephard Cork and Men’s Sheds.

Speaking on the announcement, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation, Denise Charlton said that the grants will help different communities across the county.

“The grants will be used by communities in Cork to ensure that over-stretched services can continue through newly purchased technology, both hardware and software and supports to ensure their vital work can be carried out safely.

“Some projects have been fortunate enough to receive grants for differing areas of their work,” she added.

Deirdre O'Kane, Steering Group, Comic Relief in Ireland, said: "It's wonderful to be at the point whereby the funds raised will now have a tangible positive impact on communities, groups and charities across the country. It's been an incredibly tough year for so many and we hope that these funds will now help to ease some of the burden."

The grants allocated range from €2,000 to almost €20,000 and will be spread across a range of different community groups and support services across Cork.

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD welcomed the funding.

“The grants allocated through RTÉ Does Comic Relief have been made possible through the generosity of viewers, and donors, which the Government has also strongly supported.

“I congratulate the Community Foundation for their immense efforts in administering the funds. The range of organisations and people being supported is vital to assisting communities during these unprecedented times,” he added.