A Christmas miracle as UCC student reunited with lost card from beloved 'Nanny'

Annabella Stewart Miller, April Mulcahy (middle) Saidhbh NíChionnfhaolaidh

Maeve Lee

A UCC student has been reunited with a lost Christmas Card from her Nanny following an appeal on social media to track down the owner.

Students Annabella Stewart Miller and Saidhbh Ní Chionnfhaolaidh came across the lost Christmas card on Tuesday morning on their way to the library.

The card was addressed to an ‘April’ with a Christmas message and a €20 note inside from her grandmother, who signed off as ‘Nanny’.

“All it said was April on the front and our hearts kind of broke because that was someone’s Christmas present,” said Annabella Stewart Miller.

After discovering the card, the pair began searching for April on social media and put out a call on Twitter to track her down.

Annabella, who is originally from Dublin, described the response from the people of Cork as “incredible” and with hundreds of shares and likes, someone finally got in touch to say that their friend was the unidentified April.

April, who is originally from Clare, had been searching for the card which her Dad gave to her.

Having not seen her Nanny, Edith Mulcahy in almost a year due to Covid-19, the UCC student was delighted to have been reunited with the Christmas card.

“I was really sad when I lost it because I like to keep all of my cards since I’ve been young,” said April.

“Annabella went out of her way to give the card back to me which was just really nice and really Christmassy,” she said.

“It was very in the Christmas spirit.” 

Annabella and Saidhbh met April on Wednesday morning to finally hand back the Christmas card in what they described as “a Christmas miracle”.

“Everyone was saying it’s such a miracle and we kind of needed something like this. Cork is great for community spirit,” added Annabella.

