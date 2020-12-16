Cork sisters inviting people to help decorate Christmas tree at northside cemetery

TWO Cork sisters who have relatives buried in a northside cemetery have decorated a tree in the cemetery in memory of all those buried there.

Lynda and Valerie Haynes decorated the tree with baubles donated by people who have loved ones buried in St Catherine’s cemetery in Kilcully.

People are welcome to place more baubles on the trees in memory of their loved ones, says Valerie.

The sisters are both involved in the Circle of Hope group set up in the Ballyvolane and Dublin Hill area following a number of suicides in 2013. Among them was Lynda’s 20-year-old son Corey.

Also buried in the cemetery are other members of their family, including their father who died earlier this year.

Valerie said: “The tree is for the whole cemetery, for everyone buried there. We invited everyone to bring their own bauble for the tree.”

The Circle of Hope group was set up by a number of people bereaved by suicide in 2014 and has taken part in a number of events in recent years, including candlelit vigils in memory of those who died by suicide. The group also meet regularly to help support its members.

• If you need support, contact: HSE South 24/7 free-phone Suicide Prevention Helpline 1800 742 745, or the Samaritans 24/7 freephone number 116 123. See the Circle Of Hope Dublin Hill/Ballyvolane and surrounding areas page on Facebook for more.