Cork company to launch online platform for crowd-powered ridesharing for bus passengers 

Pictured recently at Ludgate in Skibbereen, West Cork on were Travelmaster owner Damian Long (Founder/CEO) & Jennifer Allen (COO) with Kevin Curran (Head of Enterprise LEO Cork North and West) & Deirdre O'Mahony (Senior Business Development Officer LEO Cork North and West) Picture: Emma Jervis Photography.

A Skibbereen based business that is set to launch the first online platform of its kind for crowd-powered ridesharing for bus passengers to events across Ireland will represent the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West in the National Enterprise Awards in the New Year.

TravelMaster provides individual bus seats to major concerts, festivals, and sports events, and was founded by Damien Long. 

They have now created a unique online platform that will allow them to build the business and export their service to the UK.

TravelMaster will go head-to-head with twenty-nine other business people to win a share of the €40,000 prize fund across thirteen categories at the awards. 

The Mayor of Cork County, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley wished TravelMaster all the best. “I am certain that we will hear much more from TravelMaster in the coming years as they build what has the potential to be a world-renowned business”.

Kevin Curran, Head of Enterprise for Cork North and West paid tribute to TravelMaster for their initiative. “Their offering will provide work to the 1,700 bus operators in Ireland while offering passengers incredible value for money and a service which is so vital, in particular for those living in rural Ireland. The businesses we support are the lifeblood of Ireland's economy. We are proud to work with them and help them realise their full potential,” he said.

Speaking of their award, Damien Long, TravelMaster said, “TravelMaster gets passengers to concerts all over Ireland, picking them up in small towns and villages and delivering them to the venue and delivering them home safely afterwards. Our platform will create work for bus operators and also help events reduce their carbon footprint, taking up to 50 cars off the road on every bus journey.

“Our technology will also have a contact tracing element. This will allow parents to track the movements of their teenagers to the event and allow them to see what time they got on and off the bus. It is a new offering for Ireland and the UK. We are excited to put the technology to the test as soon as it is safe to do so in 2021,” he added. 

