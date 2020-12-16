Retired Cork businessman charged with a number of counts of historical sexual assault

A well-known retired Cork businessman was arrested and charged with 26 historical counts of sexually assaulting boy scouts.

72-year-old David Barry, Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, Cork, was arrested today by Detective Garda Gary Duggan and brought before Cork District Court in custody.

“I am so sorry for anyone I hurt,” David Barry replied Det. Garda Duggan testified that he arrested David Barry at 7.40 am at his home and brought him to Togher garda station at 8.10 am where he charged him with 27 separate counts in respect of nine different complainants – former boy scouts. Many of them are now in their 40s.

Seven charges are of sexual assault, 19 of indecent assault (which is the identical charge to sexual assault) and one of attempted sexual assault. The attempted sexual assault relates to one complainant. The other charges relate variously to the other eight complainants.

Asked if he wanted to reply to the charges the defendant David Barry first told the detective that he did not want to reply to the charges. He then added, “I am so sorry for anyone I hurt.”

Charges relate to a period from 1986 to 2005 at a location in Cork. Many of the charges relate to the 1980s and 1990s.

Det. Garda Duggan said there was no objection to the accused man being remanded on bail.

The only bail conditions required by the state were that he would surrender his passport and sign on once a week at Togher garda station.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had already given directions in the case. The DPP directed trial by indictment by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. The DPP also consented to the defendant signing a plea of guilty at district court level for sentencing in the circuit court, should that arise.

Defence solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin, said that a book of evidence would be required.

On the application of Sergeant Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back until January 27 at Cork District Court.