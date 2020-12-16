Cork software firm teams up with cultural spaces to offer virtual tours

Cork software firm Digisoft has teamed up with Nano Nagle Place and the Crawford Art Gallery to offer virtual tours of the cultural spaces.

As a gesture to the Cork culture community, Digisoft created virtual tours of the museum and gallery that people can enjoy without being physically there.

The firm worked with Nano Nagle Place to develop their audio guide mobile app which enables experiences for visitors with extra vision or hearing requirements.

CEO of Digisoft, Fearghal Kelly, said the firm wanted to help support the tourism sector and drive awareness of what cultural landmarks in Cork have to offer.

He said that the Crawford Art Gallery virtual tour “will aim to demystify galleries for people who may never have previously visited” and make it more accessible to people who cannot visit in person.

At Nano Nagle Place, broadcaster and musician, Evelyn Grant, was commissioned to provide the visually descriptive tour, making the site more accessible for those with visual impairment.

Events and Marketing Executive at Crawford Art Gallery, Claire Lynch, said that the virtual tours will also be a “really useful learning tool for schools and community groups”.

To access the tours, download the NanoNagle App on IOS or Android and visit the Crawford Art Gallery website at www.crawfordartgallery.ie.