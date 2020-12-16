Almost 50 patients without a bed at Cork hospitals

Almost 50 patients are without beds across Cork hospitals today.

33 patients are on trolleys at Cork University Hospital, while there are 16 on trolleys at Mercy University Hospital.

The busiest hospital in the country is University Hospital Limerick, where there are 58 patients in need of a bed.

Nationally, 293 admitted patients are waiting for beds today, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

249 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 44 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.