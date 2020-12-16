Man due in court in relation to sexual assault allegations

A man in his 70s has been charged in relation to allegations of indecent and sexual assault.

He is de before Cork City District Court this morning.

A garda spokesperson said: "Following correspondence from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Gardaí in Cork have charged a male (aged in his 70s) in relation to allegations of indecent and sexual assault.

"The direction comes as part of an investigation which relates to incidents which occurred over a 30 year period.

"The man is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am."