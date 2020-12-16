Update: Collision cleared in Cork city 

Latest: A spokesperson from An Garda Síochána has confirmed no injuries were reported in the South Link Road collision.

"An Garda Síochána attended the scene of a two-car traffic collision on the South Link Road, Co. Cork, this morning, Wednesday, 16 December 2020.

"There were no injuries reported and the road is now reopened."

Update: A collision causing delays in Cork city centre has been cleared.

It occurred on the South City Link Rd inbound near the Boreenmanna Rd junction.

#CORK No further reports of crash on South City Link Rd: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 16, 2020

However,a number of routes in Cork are still busy this morning, including approaches to Douglas Village Shopping Centre.

Rochestown Road is slow heading for the N28 junction, while there are delays coming in on the Blarney Rd through Clogheen Cross.

Earlier: There are traffic delays in the city this morning following a collision on a busy route.

AA Roadwatch is reporting a crash on the South City Link Rd inbound near the Boreenmanna Rd junction. Delays are building on approach.

#CORK Crash on South City Link Rd inbound. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 16, 2020

It's also slow approaching the Dunkettle Interchange from the M8.

Meanwhile, there’s a collision on the Bandon/Dunmanway Rd (R586) on the Bandon side of Enniskeane. Gardaí are at scene.