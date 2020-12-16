Update: Collision cleared in Cork city 

An Garda Síochána attended the scene of a two-car traffic collision on the South Link Road, Co. Cork, this morning, Wednesday, 16 December 2020.
A collision causing delays in Cork city centre has been cleared.
It occurred on the South City Link Rd inbound near the Boreenmanna Rd junction.
However,a number of routes in Cork are still busy this morning, including approaches to Douglas Village Shopping Centre.
Rochestown Road is slow heading for the N28 junction, while there are delays coming in on the Blarney Rd through Clogheen Cross.
It's also slow approaching the Dunkettle Interchange from the M8.
Meanwhile, there’s a collision on the Bandon/Dunmanway Rd (R586) on the Bandon side of Enniskeane. Gardaí are at scene.