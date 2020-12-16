High tide passes with little flood damage in Cork

Just minor flooding was reported in Cork city centre this morning as high tide passed at 6:21am.
A small amount of water spilled on to the quays around Morrisson's Island, Probys Quay and Union Quay, but no major floods were reported.
Cork city is open for business. Flooding did not not occur at high tide this morning at 6:21am @irishexaminer @echolivecork pic.twitter.com/ySnCBt40AP— Larry Cummins (@LarryCpix) December 16, 2020
Up to 100 staff from across the Council were on site across the city centre from 5am this morning, to clear any floods that may have occurred, supported by colleagues from Cork City Fire Brigade, Cork City Civil Defence and An Garda Síochana.
So we hit high tide and thankfully did not experience serious flooding.— Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) December 16, 2020
Great to see on one of our gauges that tide dropped off early... so water now receding quickly on Union Quay & Morrison’s Island @CorkParking @CorkChamber @CBA_cork @CorkCityFire #corkfloods pic.twitter.com/OX4J5BsPX0
Meanwhile, in the county, there was some minor flooding in Bantry, with one property affected.
High tide has passed in Bantry. Minor flooding with one property effected. Council staff and @corkcountyfire on the ground pumping water away from properties. #Bantry will open for business pic.twitter.com/vPB7ybDrfg— Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) December 16, 2020
Bantry Fire Service were tasked with pumping water away from properties in the town centre.
Crew pumping flood water away from properties in #bantry town centre, all roads now clear. @Corkcoco @CorkSafetyAlert @corkcountyfire pic.twitter.com/m2o4M6cLGZ— Bantry Fire Brigade (@BantryFire) December 16, 2020