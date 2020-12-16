Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 07:25

High tide passes with little flood damage in Cork

High tide passes with little flood damage in Cork

Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 16th Dec, 2020. Bantry town square flooded this morning before high tide. The County Council and Fire Brigade successfully pumped the flood water away from the businesses and no property damage was caused. Picture: Andy Gibson

Just minor flooding was reported in Cork city centre this morning as high tide passed at 6:21am.

The tidal surge during high tide at 6;21am on Wednesday morning resulted in only very minor flooding of footpaths and roads in the city centre for a very brief period. Cork City cnetre is now open for business and road closures have been removed.
The tidal surge during high tide at 6;21am on Wednesday morning resulted in only very minor flooding of footpaths and roads in the city centre for a very brief period. Cork City cnetre is now open for business and road closures have been removed.

A small amount of water spilled on to the quays around Morrisson's Island, Probys Quay and Union Quay, but no major floods were reported.

Up to 100 staff from across the Council were on site across the city centre from 5am this morning, to clear any floods that may have occurred, supported by colleagues from Cork City Fire Brigade, Cork City Civil Defence and An Garda Síochana.

Meanwhile, in the county, there was some minor flooding in Bantry, with one property affected.

Bantry Fire Service were tasked with pumping water away from properties in the town centre.

More in this section

Fuel prices Off-duty garda made drugs bust while getting fuel at Ballincollig filling station
OPW releases Cork city flood relief scheme video to dispel criticism it claims is 'not true' 100 Council staff ready to deal with potential city centre flooding 
cork floods
Update: Collision cleared in Cork city 

Update: Collision cleared in Cork city 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad