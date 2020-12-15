Pictures: Cork gets ready for potential flooding on Wednesday morning as high tide approaches 

CORK is on high alert tonight due to a significant flood risk warning issued by the council for 6.21am on Wednesday morning.

A tidal surge and strong south-easterly winds combined with the morning high tide are predicted to have the potential to cause significant tidal flooding in the city centre.

City centre householders and businesses were urged to ensure they had suitable defences in place and gel and sandbags were handed out by the council to those who needed them most.

Maura O'Connor of Petals flower shop on Cook street putting the gel bags in place before any predicted flooding in Cork city centre last night

More than 500 leaflets were distributed to properties in the city centre on Monday to alert residents and businesses to the level 3 flood risk on Wednesday morning.

Director of Operations, David Joyce said the flooding could be similar to the devastating floods on October 20, which caused a great deal of destruction across the city streets close to the quays.

Sheena McCarthy of Sheena's boutique on Oliver Plunkett street getting the flood barrier and gel bags in place before any predicted flooding in Cork city centre last night

Motorists crossing the city were encouraged to plan their routes carefully as there were road closures from 5.30am - 7.30am on a number of streets including South Mall, South Terrace, Union Quay, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street, Morrison’s Island, Lavitts Quay, Wandesford Quay, Oliver Plunkett Street and Lower Glanmire Road.

The council also urged people not to park in the city centre overnight.