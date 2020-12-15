100 Council staff ready to deal with potential city centre flooding 

Cork City Council is repeating its call to city centre householders and businesses to ensure they have suitable defences in place tonight due to a significant flood risk tomorrow morning.

More than 500 leaflets were distributed to properties in the city centre yesterday to alert residents and businesses to the level 3 flood risk at 6.21am on Wednesday.

It is also warning motorists to plan early morning journeys as there will be city centre road closures from 5.30am to at least 7.30am on some, or all, of the following streets:

South Mall

South Terrace

Union Quay

Rutland Street

Sawmill Street

Morrison’s Island

Lavitts Quay

Sharmon Crawford Street

Wandsford Quay

Oliver Plunkett Street

All side streets from Lower Glanmire Road.

Motorists are also advised not to leave parked cars in the city centre overnight tonight.

Cork City Council is working to ensure that the city centre is open for business from 9am.

Up to 100 staff from across the Council will be on site across the city centre from 5am tomorrow morning and will be supported by colleagues from Cork City Fire Brigade, Cork City Civil Defence and An Garda Siochana.

Borck Lewin from Badger & Dodo on the South Mall, Cork collecting his emergency flood protection sand bags from the Cork City Council Depot on Anglesea Terrace, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Up to 30 representatives from Cork City Council, Cork City Fire Brigade, Cork City Civil Defence, An Garda Síochana, the HSE and Bus Éireann attended an inter-agency planning meeting this morning after Cork City Council Flood Assessment Team were briefed by Met Éireann earlier in the day.

A tidal surge and strong south-easterly winds are forecast for Wednesday morning. These factors combined with the morning high tide have the potential to cause significant tidal flooding in the city centre.

Director of Operations, David Joyce said: “Cork City Council is advising all householders and businesses to erect barriers this evening so that they are in place for the anticipated flooding tomorrow morning. It is predicted that the flooding could be similar to the event on October 20 last. It really is important that businesses take active measures to protect their premises so they can continue to trade later on Wednesday morning. We are also recommending that all deliveries are postponed until after 8am on Wednesday”.

Cork City Council has a limited stock of gel-bags and sand-bags available for collection by members of the public and businesses at the Council Depot, Anglesea Terrace; and Tramore Valley Park (Civic Amenity Site), South Link Rd until 6pm this evening.