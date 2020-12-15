Pictures: Nano Nagle Place create new Christmas tradition with a festive market 

The success of the first outdoor Christmas Markets at Nano Nagle Place over the weekend may have kicked-off a new tradition for Corkonians.

With Covid-19 limiting indoor events and other festive celebrations, Nano Nagle Place utilised their site to hold their first outdoor Christmas Market this year.

The Christmas Market held on Sunday 13 December saw over 700 people pass through Nano Nagle Place.

Carol, Steve, Ayla, Noah and Eli Maricle from Ballyvolane, are all smiles at the Nano Nagle Christmas market on Douglas Street.

“It was a community and local market so there was a great sense of unity and it exceeded our expectations,” said Susannah Ahern, Events Manager at Nano Nagle Place.

“We were thrilled,” she added.

Aine and Muireann Vallely, Montenotte, enjoying the Nano Nagle Christmas market on Douglas Street.

Suppliers at the event on included local Cork businesses such as Suds Johnson, Badly Made Books, and Mellow Cotton Boutique.

Dogs Rescue, Good Day Deli, the Lantern Project, Saoirse Ethnic Hands on Deck and CRIA Handmade Art also had stalls at the festive event.

Fiona McLaughlin and Martha and Tomas O'Sullivan from Kinsale at the market on Sunday.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, restrictions meant that a lot of local people discovered more about Nano Nagle Place this Christmas and had the opportunity to explore the site.

“People that came got to see the rest of the site,” said Susannah Ahern.

“Generally, some people would be aware of us because of the museum, others would be aware because of the restaurant so it was definitely more Corkonians who got to see what was right on their doorstep which was fantastic.”

Graham de Barra and Huichi Man, both Glasheen Road, at the Nano Nagle Christmas market on Douglas Street.

Nano Nagle Place is hoping to continue the event next year, creating a new Cork Christmas tradition.

“This would have been a first for us because we never would have had markets in the plaza, so we are looking for this to become a seasonal affair,” added Ms Ahern.