Part of Oliver Plunkett Steet in Cork city centre was closed this afternoon due to an incident.

Emergency services attended the scene.

It's understood that some concrete came loose from a building and fell on to the street below.

Two appliances of Cork City Fire Service from Anglesea St attended the scene, where they remained for approximately an hour.

It's understood no one was injured.

This is one of many similar incidents in recent months which have been reported.