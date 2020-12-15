Woman allegedly caught taking pictures with phone in court

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly caught taking photographs in court on Monday and sending them to a family member by Snapchat.

Judge Olann Kelleher referred to the matter from the bench at Courtroom 1 in the Anglesea Street courthouse in Cork.

“It is a matter for the state if they want to do something about taking photos in court,” Judge Kelleher said.

Amanda Sheehan faced sentencing for multiple charges of shoplifting this week.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the case was in court on Monday for the accused to pay compensation to the stores before she was sentenced.

However, her solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the defence was looking for a further adjournment as she did not have the compensation available yet.

A total of €280 is due to be paid.

Amanda Sheehan, with an address at a flat in Ivy House, Wellington Road, Cork, was convicted of stealing €80 worth of cosmetics from Boots on Half Moon Street, Cork, on August 23, 2019.

She also stole €43 worth of goods from Debenhams on October 8 last year.

In a series of shoplifting incidents earlier in 2019 she was caught stealing at Lidl on Cornmarket Street, Penney’s, and Eason’s on Patrick Street and Dunnes in Ballyvolane.

She was also searched at the Bridewell garda station on July 30, 2019, and found with stolen jewellery and clothing and she also had a knife on her person.

Sheehan faced sentencing for all of those charges as well as four counts of failing to appear in court for cases against her.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that he could see the woman using her phone in court.

A garda who was on duty in the courtroom checked the defendant’s phone.

Sheehan said: “I was using my phone for Snapchat. I was talking to (relative). I deleted it.”

Judge Kelleher said: “She was taking pictures on Snapchat of the courtroom.”

The defendant repeated that she was on to the relative, mentioned to that party that she was in court, and took some pictures which she deleted.

Sheehan was remanded on continuing bail for one week to bring the compensation to court.

It will be a matter for gardaí to decide if she is to be prosecuted in relation to the alleged use of her mobile phone in Cork District Court.