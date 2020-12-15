Cork City FC to reproduce vintage jumper for charity

CORK City FC has answered an appeal from the daughter of former club stalwart John Kennedy who sadly passed away in September.

Grace Kennedy was looking through old family pictures recently when she spotted a picture of her beaming father holding her on the day she was born. John’s vintage grey crew neck jumper caught her eye and she hoped to purchase the retro jumper. The jumper unfortunately is no longer in stock, but Cork City FC has agreed to reproduce the jumper, with all proceeds going to Marymount Hospice.

Ms Kennedy is delighted with the response from the club. “Cork City got in contact and they are going to reproduce the crew neck and sell it with all proceeds going to Marymount Hospice. It was a lovely and thoughtful gesture. We are thrilled with their initiative,” she added.

Grace and her family are indebted to all for the great support they continue to receive since John passed away. “We are very fortunate with the support we have from our family and our friends which makes it that bit easier.”