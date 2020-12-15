Ten Cork students selected as winners for Christmas postcard competition

Ten students from schools across Cork county have been selected as winners of Cork County Council's ‘A Real Cork Christmas’ postcard competition.

The competition was open to 4th class primary school children from across the county to design special postcards showing what 'A Real Cork Christmas' means to them.

The winning students from across Cork County Council’s eight municipal districts were:

Eimhín Caomhánach (9) from Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin; Carragh Duffy (10) of Bishop Ahern National School, Leamlara and Luke Walsh (10) from Bunscoil Mhuire in Youghal; Naiima Sexton (9) from Gaelscoil Sheáin Uí Éigeartaigh; Rhea Burns (9) from Presentation Primary Bandon; Sophie Crowley (10) from Killmagner NS; Grace Kiely (9) of St Anne’s Primary School, Charleville; Matthew Kelleher (10) of Clondrohid National School and Emma O’Sullivan (10) of St Lachteen’s National School, Donoughmore and Lauren Mawe Downey (9) of St Mary’s Senior School, Dunmanway.

The winning designs have been printed on special ‘A Real Cork Christmas’ postcards to send to friends and family all over the world.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley announces the winners of her ‘A Real Cork Christmas’ postcard competition. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Printed cards will be sent to winning schools and will be available from Cork County Council’s library branches.

Announcing the winners, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, lauded the calibre of entrants.

"We received hundreds of entries for this year’s competition and I loved going through each and every one.

"The entries were a mix of beautiful, hilarious, clever, cute, awe-inspiring and cool.

"All of them amazed me and in the long process of picking the winners, I got a strong sense of what A Real Cork Christmas is to children throughout the county," she said.

"It’s wonderful to see such amazing talent and heart in Cork county.

"It was a real challenge to select just one winner from each district.

"The number of entries and standard of applications was so high, I simply couldn’t choose between the final two in Macroom and East Cork MD.

"Well done to Eimhín, Matthew, Carragh, Naiima, Rhea, Grace, Sophie, Emma, Lauren and Luke – you have made your parents, teachers and everyone in the county proud," she continued.