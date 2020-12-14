Cork's Marina and other city centre streets to be closed to cars on a more permanent basis

A SLEW of city centre streets, as well as the Marina, will be pedestrianised on a more permanent basis, following a vote from Cork city councillors.

Back in September, Cork City Council unveiled plans to close 17 streets to vehicular traffic - some for 24 hours and others for up to 17 hours a day.

The Marina, which had its temporary pedestrianisation measures extended until this month, will now be closed to traffic 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The Marina proposal went to public consultation on September 25 and received a total of 250 submissions.

In a report issued to councillors, David Joyce, Cork City Council’s Director of Operations stated that there was “strong support for the proposal”, with 224 in favour.

Initially, the closure will be given effect by installing removable bollards on The Marina at its junction with the northern Páirc Uí Chaoimh entrance and with its junction with Church Avenue.

In his report, Mr Joyce stated that a consultant has been appointed to look at “the feasibility of providing fixtures of a more permanent nature such as automatic rising bollards at this location”.

“Access for emergency vehicles and engineering maintenance will be retained. Advance Warning signs will be provided on Centre Park Road and on the Marina in advance of the pedestrian zone,” the report continued.

St Peter and Paul’s Place and part of Paul St, Emmett Place, Little Ann St and Little Cross St will now be also be closed to traffic 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Oliver Plunkett St and the majority of the streets off it will now be closed to traffic from 11am to 4am, seven days a week, as will Tuckey St.

Originally, it was proposed that these streets would be closed to traffic from 11am to 2am, however, following assessment of the submissions received and the issues raised including comments in relation to timings of the pedestrianisation, it was recommended to extend the finish time of the pedestrianisation on those streets to 4am in order to “minimise conflict between pedestrians and vehicles as night clubs, fast food outlets etc close”.

Four other streets will now be closed to traffic from 9:30am to 2am all week.

They are: Pembroke St, Phoenix St from its junction with Pembroke St to its junction with Crane Lane, Beasley St and Princes St South.

Speaking this evening, Mr Joyce said the pedestrianisation of these streets will be kept under "constant review" and stated that he will issue a report next year as to "how things are going".

"I predict this will be a very successful project for Cork city," he continued.