Gardaí reveal Covid-19 crime numbers in Cork city since pandemic began

THERE were 110 detections of crime incidents linked to Covid-19 in Cork city, while there were a further 62 incidents of breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

That is according to Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin who revealed the figures at yesterday’s virtual meeting of Cork City Joint Policing Committee.

Chief Supt McPolin also outlined that inspections of licenced premises in the city division were up by 166% this year to date, from 1,481 last year to 3,939 this year.

He said: “Because of the Covid pandemic, most licenced premises were closed.” But he said that for the short period that pubs were open, there was a “fairly strict regime of inspection over the period in question.”

He continued: “The number of detections (of breaches) were 11 compared with 17 last year, down 17%. However, there were nearly 4,000 inspections of premises compared with nearly 1,500 last year – an increase of 166%.”

He added that under the Covid 19 Infections Diseases (Powers Under the Health Act 1947) legislation, there were 62 incidents, as well as 110 crime incidents.

He outlined: “For each of those incidents, files will be sent to the DPP for directions as to prosecution.” He explained that incidents included those where people were outside of their restricted zone under Operation Fanacht, or refused to comply with the direction of An Garda Siochana or “where there was a breach in relation to licenced premises or a restaurant or indeed a retail premises that were not in compliance with the regulations in regards to selling an essential product.”

During his address to the meeting, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris raised concerns about the level of domestic abuse complaints made to gardaí during the Covid-19 period.

He said incidents of domestic violence have increased by 17% this year.